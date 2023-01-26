Harare School Expels Eight Pupils Over Drug Abuse

A Roman Catholic run Harare upmarket school, Dominican Convent has expelled eight upper six pupils for violating the institution’s drug policy during a trip to Nyanga early this month.

In a letter to parents, the school’s headmistress Sister Kudzai Mutsure said the eight students were found guilty of violating the school drug policy.

“I write on a sad note to notify you that 8 girls we had put on suspension pending investigations on an incident that took place at the 2023 U6 leadership camp which was held in Nyanga from the 12th to the 15th of January, have been excluded from the school with immediate effect,” said Sister Mutsure.

She urged parents of the expelled girls to take them for rehabilitation their children to modify their inappropriate behavior.

“I pray that the girls will receive the rehabilitation they need and that all parents take an active role, in partnership with the school to modify the inappropriate behavior of their children.

She accused parents of hampering school efforts to protect children from the dangers of substance abuse due to denial.

“I believe that school officials’ efforts to protect students from the dangers of substance abuse are sometimes hampered by parents and community members in denial about pervasiveness of the problem and the potential for any child to succumb to the lures of drugs,” added Sister Mutsure.

Mutsure appealed to parents to be more vigilant and active by refining their parenting skills and being aware of their children’s activities as investigations indicated that the pervasive behaviour started at home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

