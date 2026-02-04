Human Skulls Found at Bindura Home After Mine Arrest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 28-year-old man after discovering what they believe are human remains at his home, days after he was detained at a local mine.

ZRP confirmed the arrest of Alfred Chinjiva (28) following the recovery of human skulls and other remains at his residence in Chipandura Park, Bindura.

Chinjiva was initially apprehended on Monday at a mine in Bindura for possession of articles of criminal use after he was found with a dummy pistol, police said.

After his arrest, detectives carried out a search at his home where they made a disturbing discovery.

According to the ZRP, officers recovered one skull with two cuts at the back, wrapped in a yellow cloth, another skull wrapped in a red cloth and a single bone also wrapped in red cloth.

They also found two buckets containing bones wrapped in green, yellow, black and blue cloths as well as three plastic containers holding soil mixed with what are suspected to be human bones and hair.

Police did not immediately say how long the remains had been in the suspect’s possession or where they may have come from.

The motive behind the alleged offence remains unclear and investigators have not yet disclosed whether the remains are linked to any known missing persons or criminal cases.

In a brief statement, the ZRP said more details would be released “as investigations progress”.