Hit-and-Run Horror in Chitungwiza: Toddler Killed, Three Injured

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic accident in Chitungwiza, in which a toddler was killed and three other people were seriously injured, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

Police confirmed the arrest of Forget Chamuzambara (40) following a crash that occurred yesterday along Chirambahuyo Road in Unit D, Chitungwiza.

According to police, Chamuzambara was driving a Mazda 323 when he allegedly struck a 16-year-old girl who was walking along the roadside.

Officers say the suspect then fled the scene. While attempting to escape, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the gate of a residential property.

The car struck three people who were seated near the gate: a 75-year-old woman and two children.

A two-year-old boy died at the scene, police said. The elderly woman and the other child sustained severe head injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The body of the toddler was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination while the three injured victims were admitted to Chitungwiza Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released further details about the condition of the injured or whether the teenage girl who was first struck also sustained injuries.

In a statement, the ZRP said investigations are ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.