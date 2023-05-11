Hwange Unit 7 Removed From National Grid

Zimbabwe’s electricity transmission and distribution company (ZETDC) has temporarily removed the 300MW Hwange Unit 7 from the national grid for system evaluation before the final commissioning phase.

According to a statement from ZETDC, the unit has completed its reliability run and engineers have taken it off the grid for evaluation of all systems in preparation for the final phase of commissioning. This has resulted in a temporary removal of 300MW from the grid, causing some disruption to customers who will not enjoy the same power stability as in recent days.

However, the unit is expected back online within the next few days.

Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 7 was synchronised and began feeding electricity into the national grid on March 20, and it is expected to reach its installed capacity of 300MW by June this year.

The Hwange power station is being expanded with two 300MW units (Units 7 and 8) funded mainly by China. ZPC, the Zimbabwe Power Company, expects Unit 8 to generate power in October.

As of May 10, three power stations, Harare, Kariba, and Hwange, were generating a total of 923MW, according to ZPC. On May 11, the three power stations were generating a total of 853MW, with Harare generating 11MW, Kariba generating 522MW, and Hwange generating 320MW. The estimated electricity demand at peak in Zimbabwe is around 1,800MW, according to ZETDC.