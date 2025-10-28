Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles to Host Glamorous Inaugural Wedding Fair

Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles is set to host its first-ever Wedding Fair of the Year on Saturday, 1 November 2025 inviting couples to explore the art of modern celebrations within the hotel’s newly remodelled event spaces.

Running from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the event promises to be a showcase of elegance and inspiration, bringing together top wedding planners, photographers, bridal studios, florists and stylists under one roof.

The Fair will be held in the hotel’s revitalised ballrooms and event spaces, which reopened in April 2025 at a ceremony officiated by the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Described as a celebration where “timeless elegance meets modern sophistication”, the Wedding Fair will feature curated event setups and interactive experiences designed to help couples bring their dream weddings to life.

Visitors will enjoy live saxophone performances, on-site radio broadcasts and engaging displays highlighting the latest trends in décor, photography and event design.

Adding a touch of excitement, guests will also have the chance to win prizes through an exclusive lucky draw including honeymoon stays, romantic experiences and wedding gifts courtesy of the hotel and its partners.

Additional prizes will be unveiled in the days leading up to the event.

“Every love story is unique, and we believe every couple deserves a setting as timeless as the moment itself. Our Wedding Fair is designed to inspire — offering couples a space where dreams meet detail, and imagination finds its perfect expression,” said Stefan Bloemker, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles.

The event marks a new chapter in the historic hotel’s legacy, one that blends Hyatt’s global hospitality standards with Zimbabwe’s warmth, creativity and cultural flair.