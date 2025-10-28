Rhinos Charge Ahead as Eagles Falter in Logan Cup Clash

By Kudzai Zvaguma

The Mid-West Rhinos tightened their grip on their Logan Cup encounter against the Mashonaland Eagles after posting a solid first-innings total of 274 at Kwekwe Sports Club.

Villan Changa anchored the innings with a composed 62 while Victor Chirwa added a crucial 53 to help the hosts build a commanding platform.

The Eagles’ bowlers toiled for much of the day, with Alex Falao the standout performer claiming an impressive five wickets for 56 runs.

In reply, the Eagles struggled to find rhythm with the bat, collapsing to 123 for nine.

Captain Craig Ervine top-scored with a determined 38, while Kundai Matigimu chipped in with 30.

However, the Rhinos’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Antum Naqvi and Chirwa maintained relentless pressure to keep the visitors on the back foot.

With a commanding first-innings lead of 151 runs, the Rhinos head into the next phase of the match in full control eyeing a decisive victory.

The Eagles, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to turn their fortunes around and avoid an early defeat.