Hyatt Regency Harare Unveils Renovated Rooms as Hotel Upgrade Continues

Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles has opened the first batch of renovated guestrooms in its South Wing, marking another milestone in a multi-phase refurbishment programme aimed at upgrading its hospitality offering for business and leisure travellers.

The first phase of the refurbished rooms became available to guests in October 2026, with work on the 153-room South Wing expected to be completed in early 2027.

The latest development follows the hotel’s transition to the Hyatt Regency brand in May 2024, which was accompanied by renovations to its public areas, restaurants, swimming pool, spa and fitness centre.

The hotel subsequently completed refurbishment work on six meeting, conferences and events venues, which reopened in April 2025, strengthening its facilities for corporate gatherings and social functions.

The current phase focuses on modernising guestrooms in line with Hyatt Regency’s contemporary design standards, with an emphasis on comfort, functionality and the overall guest experience.

Additional rooms in the South Wing, together with the Regency Club, are expected to become available by the end of December 2026. The remaining rooms are scheduled for completion in early 2027.

Stefan Bloemker, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, said the investment was intended to modernise the hotel while preserving its historical identity.

“We are incredibly proud of the hotel’s heritage and the important role it has played in bringing people together in Harare for more than a century,” Bloemker said.

“The continued transformation reflects our commitment to evolving the guest experience while preserving the character that makes this hotel so special. With the first phase of renovated South Wing rooms now welcoming guests, we look forward to offering even more comfortable and seamless stays for our guests, whether they are visiting for business or leisure.”

First opened in 1915, The Meikles has operated in Harare for more than a century, establishing a presence in the capital’s hospitality sector. Its repositioning under the Hyatt Regency brand represents a combination of the property’s historical identity and the international hotel group’s service and accommodation standards.

The ongoing refurbishment is expected to complement the hotel’s upgraded dining, wellness and conference facilities, positioning the property to cater to corporate clients, conference delegates and leisure visitors.