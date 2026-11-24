Zimbabwe’s retail property sector could be heading for a major transformation following the unveiling of a US$100 million shopping mall in Borrowdale with developers targeting a December 2028 opening after more than a decade of planning.

WestProp Holdings and its Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed partner Exemplar REITail are targeting groundbreaking in the first quarter of 2027 as efforts to secure tenants for the proposed Mall of Zimbabwe gather momentum.

Speaking at a tenant launch event in Harare, WestProp chief executive Ken Sharpe revealed that the project had attracted almost full application uptake with more than 120 retail spaces receiving applications.

He said the developers were now undertaking a vetting and refinement exercise expected to take between two and six months before applications are converted into binding lease agreements.

“Definitely in Q1 we want to break ground on the site. Hopefully December 2028 we’ll be welcoming people into this iconic development, the Mall of Zimbabwe,” Sharpe said.

The project represents the culmination of 16 years of planning with Sharpe acknowledging that previous attempts to implement the development had been frustrated by economic challenges.

“We have arrived. We have waited a long time — it’s 16 years in the making. Finally, today, our partners Exemplar are here to unveil this beautiful building to all the tenants of the mall,” he said.

Sharpe said the development had undergone significant changes from its original concept which envisaged a 40 000-square-metre, single-level shopping centre.

He said the revised project reflected the developers’ confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic prospects and the country’s capacity to support large-scale property investments.

Sharpe also highlighted the country’s human capital and skills base as important factors in driving the success of the development, expressing confidence that the project would raise standards in both the retail and real estate sectors.

“With your education levels, with just the resources, the human capital that you’ve got in the country, we’re going to be able to take this development and really put not only retail, but real estate in Zimbabwe on another level,” he said.

Exemplar REITail chief executive and executive director Jason McCormick said the current design was significantly different from the initial proposal, which had been conceived as a smaller retail facility.

“When we originally looked at doing this development, it was about 40 000 square metres, a single-level mall. What you see in front of you now is vastly different to what we originally planned,” McCormick said.

He noted that although the project remained a single-level shopping mall, retailers would play a central role in shaping its identity and determining the overall shopping experience.

The developers are positioning the Mall of Zimbabwe as a landmark retail destination in Borrowdale with the anticipated 2028 opening expected to mark a significant addition to the country’s commercial property landscape.