A 29 year old woman from Dzivarasekwa, Harare, has been arrested after reportedly biting her husband’s testicles accusing him of infidelity. Munyaradzi Poundi, 33 is currently battling for his life in hospital.

Sharline Rutendo Munenga, appeared before a Harare magistrate on Friday charged with physical abuse.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was remanded to 14 September.

According to State papers, on September 2026 in Dzivarasekwa, Paundi had an argument with Munenge after the latter accused him of having an extra-marital affair with another Woman.

She got angered after during the argument after she was given unsatisfactory answer then she went on to bit Paundi’s testicles.