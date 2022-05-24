Dzivaresekwa Legislator In Community Development Drive

Dzivarasekwa legislator, Edwin Mushoriwa has embarked on a development drive that has seen him rehabilitating constituency water points and health care facilities.

By Adelaide Kuudzerema

Despite Zimbabwe being a polarised country, Mushoriwa has gone beyond the political barriers to serve the community through drilling boreholes, maintaining sanity in local clinics and renovating roads.

In an interview with 263Chat, Mushoriwa said they had among other issues managed to recover borehole repair equipment that had been privatized and placed it under the control of the local authority.

“We managed to retrieve Borehole repair equipment which were being privatized and placed it under City of Harare department of Works so that they do quarterly Borehole routine service and ordinary repair of our boreholes in Dzivaresekwa constituency, established water point committees at each borehole with the aim of maintaining and managing the boreholes.

“We managed to rehabilitate the Rujeko Polyclinic Incinerator which was emitting gases and was disturbing the people in Rujeko and Pasipanodya as well as surrounding areas. Vehicle licenses are being collected by ZINARA yet there is little money being poured into servicing of our roads, I have moved a notice of motion that the Government allocates at least 2% of the national budget towards renewal of old suburbs such as Dzivaresekwa since the infrastructure no longer has capacity to sustain”, Mushoriwa said

With the assistance of Oxfam and other development partners, solar powered boreholes were drilled in Dzivaresekwa 1 as well as ring fencing them and resuscitation of an old farm borehole at Marwede site offices.

Mushoriwa said, with help from the development partners other three solar powered boreholes were drilled at Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, Gombo school , Muzikanwi street and Sungayi street in Dzivaresekwa 3 as help to provide residents with better sanitation and clean water.

Local authorities across the country including Harare have been facing a plethora of challenges ranging from poor sanitation and poor service delivery.