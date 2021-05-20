Judiciary Independence Sacrosanct: Zanu PF

The ruling Zanu PF has reiterated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assertion that the independence of the judiciary should not be tempered with.

Speaking during a press conference at the party headquarters today, Zanu PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo warned members of the public to desist from making comments on matters that are before the courts.

“On the independence of the judiciary we salute President ED Mnangagwa for his acknowledgement of and reassertion that the Independence of the Judiciary should never be tempered with even if people may respectively disagree with the judgements by the bench.

“As such no one should be attacked at every level because the independence of the judiciary is sacrosanct. You have heard the President say the doctrine of separation of powers that is the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary remain wholesome. We advise the public to refrain from making unbridled on matters before the courts because they are subjudice,” said Moyo

He was however, evasive on the party’s action on the Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi after his reckless statements on the recent High Court ruling on the Chief Justice tenure of office.

“Zanu PF does not appoint Ministers it’s a prerogative of the President and therefore I am speaking generally that people must refrain from indulging in matters that they may not be very familiar with.

“We as a party are bound by that call. We are not going to be commenting on matters that are subjudice so everybody is bound by that so when it comes to the Minister’s they are appointed by the President it’s his prerogative to act in a manner that he feels.” Ambassador Moyo said.

The Justice Minister has come under fire following his statements that the Judiciary was captured after three High Court judges ruled that the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office was invalid.