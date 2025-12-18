Julian King Strikes a Chord with Soulful New Worship Anthem

By Thembinkosi Nyathi

Afro-pop artist Julian King has released a new worship song that is quickly gaining attention as listeners connect with its message of gratitude and faith.

The track, titled Ndimi Matichengeta was released on Tuesday and according to the singer, is a heartfelt reflection on God’s protection and guidance over the past year.

Translated as “It Is You Who Kept Us,” the song blends rich, uplifting instrumentation with Julian King’s resonant vocals capturing the reflective mood often associated with the end of the year.

“The song is a moving expression of thanksgiving, a worship anthem that reflects on God’s protection, guidance and unwavering grace throughout the past year,” Julian King told this publication.

He said the inspiration came from a year marked by both challenges and moments of grace.

“This year has had its challenges but through it all, we were kept. This song is my way of acknowledging and giving glory to the One who covered us,” he said.

Julian King added that the song also serves as a reminder to pause and reflect.

“It is a reminder that every breath and every safe moment is a testament to His love and faithfulness. My hope is that it encourages people to genuinely thank God for seeing them through,” he said.

The artist said his music is driven by a desire to touch lives across generations.

“My music aims to speak to people of all ages through deep and meaningful messages,” he said.

Rooted in themes of gratitude, divine protection and faithfulness Ndimi Matichengeta continues a style that has become a hallmark of Julian King’s work.

“It serves as a moment of reflection for listeners as they transition into a new year,” he added.

Julian King’s growing catalogue includes the inspirational track God Loves You and One By One featuring Saintfloew songs that have helped establish him as an artist known for blending infectious melodies with messages of hope and encouragement.