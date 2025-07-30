Karoi Council Launches Crackdown on Defaulters as Debt Soars Past US$9 Million

Karoi Town Council is set to launch a blitz targeting non-compliant businesses across the farming town as part of a campaign to enforce municipal by-laws and recover debts and outstanding rates.

The operation set to commence next week is targeting commercial entities operating without valid licenses or those in arrears and non compliant residents.

In an exclusive interview with 263chat, Karoi Town Council chairperson Alderman Kudakwashe Chigumo said the initiative is aimed at restoring order within the council’s commercial landscape and strengthening revenue collection efforts essential for improved service delivery.

“As Karoi Town Council under the circumstances that we have today we face serious financial constraints which might affect service delivery, so, we are going to have a blitz starting next week in which we are going to target those who owe council either in rates, licences and estates.

“We’re doing this because we need to mantain and improve service delivery to our rate payers as enshrined in the Constitution.

“This means that those who owe Karoi Town Council are encouraged to approach our offices and ensure that they make payment plans with the Town Council. We also urge our business community and residents to comply so that they are not inconvenienced during that period,” Chigumo added.

He also revealed that the farming town is owed in excess of US$9 million by residents and business community.

“Right now, Karoi Town is owed in excess of US$9 million. This has an impact on how we ought to give service to our residents. We also need to buy equipment so that we can service our roads, we can service even our refuse compactor.

“We also need to get some equipment in such a way that we can service even our stands this is why we are calling on residents, stakeholders and also the business community to comply” said Chigumo.