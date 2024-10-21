Zimbabwe Commissions Largest Livestock Semen Processing Centre

Zimbabwe has taken a significant step towards enhancing its agricultural sector by commissioning the largest livestock semen processing and cryopreservation centre in the country.

Located at Matopos Research Institute, this state-of-the-art facility is a joint initiative by the Government of Zimbabwe and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The centre, valued at over $400,000, was officially commissioned by Dr. Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development.

It is the second largest facility of its kind in Southern Africa, with the capacity to process up to three million livestock semen straws annually.

This breakthrough is expected to revolutionize the preservation of Zimbabwe’s genetic livestock diversity, particularly focusing on indigenous and locally adapted breeds like the Tuli, Mashona, Afrikander, and Nkone.

According to Minister Masuka, these breeds are vital to Zimbabwe’s agricultural heritage and the facility will make them accessible to local farmers on a cost-recovery basis.

Speaking at the event, Minister Masuka hailed the facility as a critical part of Zimbabwe’s efforts to strengthen food security, especially in the face of climate change.

“This center is part of the Ministry’s Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy, which seeks to boost agricultural productivity for food security and sovereignty, irrespective of adverse weather conditions,” he said.

He also underscored the broader economic benefits of the centre, highlighting its contribution to Zimbabwe’s GDP, employment generation, rural economic growth, and export earnings.

“Our agricultural sector is a key driver of the economy, and this centre will ensure that we not only secure our food supply but also support inclusive economic growth,” the Minister added.

UNDP’s Resident Representative, Dr Ayodele Odusola, echoed these sentiments, noting the role the facility would play in bolstering Zimbabwe’s climate resilience. “This partnership strengthens Zimbabwe’s national climate resilience agenda.

The centre will help smallholder farmers, who are often the hardest hit by climatic shocks, improve their productivity and socio-economic outcomes,” he said.

Dr Odusola added that the facility aligns with Zimbabwe’s Revised Nationally Determined Contributions, which focus on adapting to climate change and enhancing sustainable agricultural practices.

The commissioning of the centre marks a milestone in Zimbabwe’s agricultural landscape, with the potential to positively impact farmers across the country and the broader Southern African region.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with the effects of climate change and economic challenges, the facility stands as a beacon of innovation and hope for the country’s agricultural future.

The Matopos Research Institute has long been a custodian of Zimbabwe’s indigenous livestock breeds, and the new semen cryopreservation centre is set to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the genetic integrity of these breeds.

Cryopreservation allows for the long-term storage of semen at ultra-low temperatures, ensuring that the genetic diversity of valuable livestock is preserved for future generations.

This technology not only aids in conservation but also enhances breeding programmes aimed at improving livestock resilience to changing environmental conditions.

With this new facility, Zimbabwean farmers, especially smallholders, will have greater access to high-quality livestock genetics, fostering improved productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

