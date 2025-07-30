MP’s Emotional Plea as U21 Team Heads to World Cup Without Sponsorship

Goromonzi West Member of Parliament, Beatrice Karimatsenga Nyamupinga has called for urgent government funding for the Under-21 Women’s Hockey team that qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup for a record-breaking fourth consecutive time.

Speaking with passion and conviction in Parliament on Tuesday, Nyamupinga commended the athletes for their unwavering dedication, discipline and team spirit, describing them as “powerful role models” for girls across Zimbabwe.

“The nation notes with profound admiration and national pride the extraordinary achievement of the Zimbabwe Girls Under-21 National Hockey team. This feat places Zimbabwe in an elite global category showcasing sporting excellence over an extended period,” said Nyamupinga.

Despite the team’s continued success, the legislator lamented the lack of financial support, revealing that the girls have had to “scrounge around for sponsorship” without consistent government or institutional backing.

“They have been winning for these four consecutive terms without any sponsorship. They are not funded through the Government budget or organisations that superintend sports. We cannot afford to repeat the mistake we made with the Paralympics team,” she said.

The MP’s remarks were not only a celebration of sporting triumph but also a rallying cry for equity in sports funding and support.

She urged the Ministry of Sport and Parliamentary Committee on Sport to allocate a dedicated budget for the girls ahead of their World Cup campaign adding that their success must not be hampered by financial constraints.

Nyamupinga said the achievement has been widely seen as a testament to grassroots development, technical coaching excellence and strong administrative support from the Zimbabwe Hockey Association all in the face of limited resources.

“This team serves as a powerful symbol of what girls and young women can achieve through discipline, teamwork and ambition. Their journey challenges gender stereotypes and promotes empowerment through sport,” she said.

Nyamupinga further called on Members of Parliament to physically attend the girls’ matches in future tournaments to show moral support and national unity.

“When 2026 comes, I want these girls to win again –and I believe they will, if we stand with them now.” she said