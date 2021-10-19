Kuwadzana Sex Party Participants Released On Free Bail

Sixteen people, (10 men and six women) who were arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Saturday night at a sex party appeared before a Harare magistrate’s court yesterday. All suspects were released on free bail.

The names of the suspects are as follows: (Women) Thokozani Tshuma, 24, Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutsikwa, 36, Loveness Zindi, 34, Sithatisiwe Kufa, 21 and Moleen Mashingaidze, (Men) Luis Zvanhasi, 24, Daniel Divala, 23, Alexio Chibanda, 41, Munashe Masawi, 25, Praisemore Makuni, 39, Samuel Makore, 37, Paul Nhodza, 35, Reyn Mabva, 35, Mark Tafirenyika, 32, and Edward Kanengoni, 29

