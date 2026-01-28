Lupane Man Jailed 18 Years for Raping Six-Year-Old Girl

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 45-year-old man from Deka Village in Lupane has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of raping a six-year-old girl, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has confirmed.

According to court papers, the minor was walking home from school around midday when she encountered the offender who lured her into a scotch cart he was driving.

The offence was committed inside the cart.

After the incident, the offender allegedly warned the child not to report the matter.

However, upon arriving home, the girl informed her mother who discovered semen on the girl’s pant during inspection and reported the matter to the police which led to the arrest of the offender.

In sentencing, the court imposed an 18-year custodial sentence highlighting the gravity of sexual offences against minors.

The NPAZ commended the courage of the survivor and called on communities to stand firmly against sexual violence urging the protection of children, support for survivors and accountability for offenders.