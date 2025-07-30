TelOne Drives Digital Inclusivity through new US$ Bonus Broadband Bundles

TelOne is set to introduce new affordable US$ Bonus Broadband Bundles aimed at ensuring inclusivity for all citizens as well as enhanced client experience.

The new bundles align with customers’ needs for faster, more affordable, and flexible internet options. Fibre users will enjoy a choice of 3 unlimited bundles starting from US$40 per month differentiated by speeds of up to 100Mbps for the US$90 package.

DSL customers get to enjoy unlimited data for just US$30 per month.

“Whilst we acknowledge and recognise the availability of Legacy DSL infrastructure that is constrained in terms of speed with a maximum attainable download speed of 5Mbps, the Unlimited price plan of US$30 is set to be a game changer with an option for a $15 capped package now coming with 75GB Data, voice minutes, YouTube and Netflix,” TelOne Acting Commercial Director Maureen Chirambaguhwa said.

Customers on Blaze LTE will get 75GB for $20, $25 for 150GB, $50 for 500GB, and $75 for unlimited data.

The download speed for LTE will be up to 25 Mbps and all customers get to enjoy limited mobility.

Chirambaguhwa added that the launch of these new broadband packages is particularly timely, given the increasing demand for fast and reliable internet as people now rely on it for almost all activities in their day-to-day lives.



“TelOne recognizes this shift and is responding with customized packages that cater for Blaze LTE, Fibre, and ADSL users, making high-speed internet more affordable than ever,” she said.



The separating of customer packages based on various technologies aims to optimize user experiences and offer them the best value for their money.

Chirambaguhwa noted that this approach will ensure that Fibre customers benefit from the superior download speeds that Fibre technology offers.



“TelOne is committed to enhancing connectivity across Zimbabwe. The new US$ Bonus Broadband Bundles not only provide immediate benefits to customers but also contribute to the broader vision of a connected and inclusive nation,” she added.



By providing affordable broadband connectivity, TelOne is making significant strides toward making the digital world accessible to everyone.