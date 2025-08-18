Mabvuku Launches Grassroots Drug Fight

A new community-driven initiative has been launched in Mabvuku- Tafara to tackle the growing crisis of drug and substance abuse by engaging local residents and community leaders in finding practical solutions to the root cause of addiction.

The programme is being spearheaded by the Pedzisai Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust, which will support the effort through coordinated community engagement and implementation of interventions based on research findings

Speaking at the official launch over the weekend the Pedzisai Sakupwanya Skills Development Trust’s director Tendai Meda said the initiative goes beyond awareness and moving into action informed by research findings.

“Drug use among young people in Mabvuku is indeed a cause for concern. We have started a door-to-door survey where we want to find out the challenges that youths in our community are facing in relation to drug use.

“From the information gathered, we will then come up with effective strategies to tackle the scourge. We aim to rehabilitate and empower all victims with life skills so that they avoid relapsing and actively participate in economic development in line with the government’s vision of an empowered society,” Meda said.

“This phase will introduce field research into our communities to assess the real impact of drugs and substance abuse.

“We want to hear directly from the people—what are they seeing, what are they experiencing, and how do they believe we can tackle this together?” Meda added.

Meda said the campaign will be rolled out across the entire Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, with the Trust promising continued engagement and implementation support.

“This initiative is about restoring hope and safeguarding the future of our youth and we are determined to carry it forward until we see a lasting transformation in our community.” he said further.

“This is not just about creating noise but rather it’s about understanding what is really happening on the ground in Mabvuku-Tafara.

“Our elders have shown great appreciation for this initiative, and that gives us confidence that we are on the right path.” he added