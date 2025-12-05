Madzibaba Ishmael Sentencing Postponed

By Judith Nyuke

The pre-sentencing hearing for Madzibaba Ismael Chokurongera which was scheduled to be heard at the Harare Magistrates Court has been postponed to December 18.

This follows after Harare Regional magistrate Estere Chivasa convicted Madzibaba Ishmael of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old child.

The postponement was requested by State Prosecutor Oscar Madhume, who advised the court of his plan to subpoena witnesses from the Department of Social Welfare to facilitate a victim impact assessment.

Magistrate Estere Chivasa ordered Madzibaba Ishmael to be verified for age by specialized officers to confirm his claim of being 55.

Additionally, he was mandated to take an HIV test.

The 57-year-old leader of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Gorejena Penyeranyika Apostolic Sect, Chokurongerwa was on Thursday found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl within his congregation at Lily Farm, Nyabira.

The State proved that the abuse took place over a period stretching from February 2023 to March 2024.

​

The victim gave birth to a baby girl in January 2024 and DNA tests confirmed Chokurongerwa as the biological father.

Authorities intervened in March 2024 after a tip-off led them to rescue the victim from a supposed “safe house” located in Mufakose.