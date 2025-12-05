Gwanda Begins Hlalani Kuhle Regularisation

OVER 600 residential stands in Gwanda, under the Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle Housing Scheme, are being serviced and regularised.

Under the initiative, contracted to Zimbuild, critical works including sewer infrastructure, water reticulation and road construction are being implemented.

Gwanda mayor Thulani Moyo has described the project as a turning point for the Matabeleland South town.

“Our mandate as the municipality is to ensure that people get minimum service delivery. We are happy that the contractor is now on site because, as council, we were failing to collect revenue because of a lack of basic services like sewer water and roads,” Moyo said.

The deputy director responsible for estate management in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, Engineer Archford Muradzikwa, said the scheme’s regularisation was in line with the government’s commitment to upgrading housing infrastructure across the country.

“It is a significant milestone for Gwanda and its residents. A budget has already been allocated for 2026, and we will continue to lobby for timely funding to support this development,” Muradzikwa said.

On his part, Zimbuild chief executive officer Tinashe Manzungu, said his company was carrying out civil works for water reticulation, sewer reticulation and road infrastructure that will benefit more than 655 households.

“We cannot afford to fail in this project. The servicing of the scheme aligns with the government’s goal to provide its citizenry with modern, quality, and affordable accommodation,” Manzungu said.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister of State for Albert Nguluvhe said the project will address long-standing infrastructure challenges that have affected this community.

“Residents have long yearned for proper roads, water reticulation and sewer systems, the basic prerequisites for a decent living,” said Nguluvhe.