Madzima Wins Global Award for Advancing Youth, Women’s Economic Empowerment

Leadership and youth development champion Tadzie Madzima has been recognised on the global stage after being named a recipient of the 2025 World of Difference Award by The International Alliance for Women (TIAW). Madzima, celebrated for her work in purpose-centred leadership and women’s empowerment, was honoured in the NGO/Non-Profit category, placing her among an elite group of global changemakers from 27 countries and six continents who have made exceptional contributions to uplifting women worldwide.

The award adds to her growing reputation as one of Africa’s most influential voices in gender equality, youth empowerment and transformational leadership. Her work has earned her a series of regional and international accolades in recent years. She is a two-time winner of the Women Changing the World Awards (WCW), having been recognised for both Humanitarian Impact and Making a Difference.

The WCW Awards were founded by internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean scholar and humanitarian Dr Tererai Trent, widely celebrated for her advocacy for girls’ education and empowerment. Dr Trent’s recognition of Madzima’s work highlights the global significance of her contribution to expanding opportunity and economic resilience for women and youth.

Madzima has also been honoured by the Women Economic Forum (WEF) as an Iconic Leader Creating a Better World for All, an award presented in Lagos, Nigeria, to transformative global women leaders. Through her organisation Ignite Youth, she has mentored and trained more than 30,000 young people across Zimbabwe, equipping them with leadership skills, innovation training, career guidance and personal development tools.

Her work places particular focus on empowering young women, ensuring they have access to the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to participate meaningfully in society and the economy. Her influence extends across Africa, Europe and North America, where she has been involved in advocacy, strategic communication and social impact initiatives.

TIAW President Donna Meredith praised the importance of supporting women’s economic advancement, noting that empowering women leads to wider societal transformation.

“Our focus is simple — if you empower women, you change the world. We honour individuals like Tadzie whose leadership and commitment are unlocking economic and social possibilities for women across generations,” she said.

Accepting the award, Madzima dedicated the recognition to young women who have been discouraged from realising their full potential. She said the honour symbolised a renewed call to continue uplifting young people, especially young women, to access dignity, opportunity and influence.

“I accept this award on behalf of every young woman who has been told to dim her light. May this recognition ignite a fire in them to dream louder, stand taller and take up the space they deserve. When women and youth are given the chance to rise, economies shift, nations evolve and the future bends toward hope,” she said.

The International Alliance for Women is a global charitable foundation committed to advancing the economic empowerment of women and supporting programmes that expand women’s leadership, financial independence and global opportunities.