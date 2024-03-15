FHML Group Hosts Spectacular International Women’s Day Celebration

FMHL Group celebrated International Women’s Day in grand style at the picturesque Manna Resort, bringing together an array of inspirational speakers, engaging discussions, and unforgettable performances in honour of women’s empowerment.

The event commenced with a rousing welcome address to all ladies present by Ms. Farai Mangwende, FHML Group’s Marketing and Strategy Executive, setting the tone for an electrifying day ahead. She highlighted the critical role of women and dedication of First Mutual Holdings Limited to supporting and celebrating women at all levels. Director of Ceremonies, Josephine Zitsanza of First Mutual Health, ensured all ladies at the event were welcomed and included, in line with the hashtag “inspire inclusion” and kept the event upbeat, informative and exciting.

The program was nothing short of spectacular, with highlights including a sumptuous lunch spread that provided the perfect backdrop for networking and connection. The stage was then graced by the esteemed presence of Mrs. Beulah Chigumira Kufa, Director and Franchise Owner at Mortgage Choice Perth Northern Suburbs, Australia, whose insightful presentation left attendees inspired and motivated. Mrs Kufa shared insights and lessons to guide and inspire ladies of all professions and committed to mentoring young ladies at the start of their careers.

Renowned gospel singer Janet Manyowa, provided a thrilling performance that kept the ladies on their feet. Following the musical interlude, Fiona Ruzvidzo of First Mutual Reinsurance led a thought-provoking discussion on financial management, empowering women with practical insights for securing their financial futures.

Dr. Onesai Chiguvare from 1st Care took the stage to enlighten attendees on the importance of health and wellness for today’s woman, underscoring the significance of self-care and holistic well-being. Lindsay Tigere of NiczDiamond delved into the intricacies of relationships, offering valuable insights into nurturing healthy connections both personally and professionally.

The FHML Women’s Day Event at Manna Resort was a celebration of female empowerment, resilience, and unity. Through captivating presentations, soul-stirring performances, and engaging discussions, the event underscored the pivotal role that women play in shaping our communities and driving positive change.

