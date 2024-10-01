Mafume Suspends Town Clerk Over Tender Scandal and Misconduct Allegations

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume has with immediate effect suspended the city’s Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango following allegations of serious misconduct, including the irregular awarding of a street lighting tender to a blacklisted company.

In a letter dated September 30, 2024, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume formally informed Chisango of his suspension, citing several breaches of the Urban Council’s Act.

“The employer has a good cause to believe that you have committed a serious misconduct,” Mafume wrote in the letter, accusing Chisango of violating his duties as the city’s top accounting officer.

Mafume specifically referred to Chisango’s handling of a tender awarded to Jukula Enterprises, a company known for breaching its obligations.

“You awarded the contract to a blacklisted company…thereby exposing Council to potential financial losses,” the letter read.

Mafume further highlighted that Jukula had not even won the tender, heightening concerns over Chisango’s conduct.

The suspension also comes amid broader allegations regarding Chisango’s management of the city’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Harare has been without an effective ERP system for five years, causing significant delays in financial audits and budget approvals.

“As the Accounting Officer, you have failed to secure an effective Enterprise Resource Planning (‘ERP’) Software and System support…leading to adverse reports by the Auditor General,” Mafume wrote, further criticizing Chisango for mishandling the procurement process, which resulted in multiple court challenges.

In another blow to Chisango’s leadership, the mayor accused him of unauthorized promotions within the city council’s ranks.

“You effected changes to the council organogram and structure by appointing senior council officers…without the approval of the Local Governance Board,” Mafume said.

These actions, according to the letter, undermined the authority of both the council and the Local Government Board.

One of the most significant accusations involves Chisango’s contract extension, which the mayor said was done without proper authorization.

“At the expiry of your fixed term contract…you proceeded to give yourself a contract without limit of time without the knowledge and authority of council,” Mafume wrote, further noting that this action violated ministry guidelines.

During his suspension, Chisango will continue to receive full pay and benefits, though he is barred from performing any official duties or entering council premises.

He has been instructed to respond to the allegations within three days and is prohibited from interfering with council staff or witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Chisango was recently granted US$500 bail by the High Court pending trial on the charges. He had appealed to the High Court against the decision of the remand magistrate to deny him bail on the grounds that he was not a suitable candidate for bail and was likely to interfere with State witnesses.