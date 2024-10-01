Artists to Sharpen Business Skills at Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Conference Ahead of Premier Music Festival

Established and emerging artists are set to gain valuable business and networking insights during the two-day Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference, which kicks off October 2 and 3, preceding the highly anticipated Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival.

The conference, designed to bridge the gap between artistry and entrepreneurship, will feature top artists and seasoned business executives offering insights on how to turn artistic talent into successful business ventures.

Tariro Chaniwa, spokesperson for the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival, highlighted the importance of the event in fostering growth and innovation within the music industry.

“The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Conference started in 2018 and has grown significantly over the years. It aims to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and enhance the overall growth of the music industry in the region,” Chaniwa said.

The Business Conference serves as a precursor to Zimbabwe’s premier music event, the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival, which will be held from October 4 to 6 at the Thorn Park Polo Grounds. Stanbic Bank, a leading financial institution, is the festival’s headline sponsor.

Chaniwa noted that the conference has consistently achieved its objectives, with increased participation from both industry experts and up-and-coming artists.

“Each year, we see growing awareness of music business issues, as well as more networking and collaboration opportunities,” she said.

As the event continues to evolve, this year’s edition will introduce interactive sessions and panel discussions to encourage more active engagement.

“This year, we are introducing more interactive sessions and panel discussions to encourage active participation. Additionally, there will be a greater focus on digital engagement and hybrid attendance options to accommodate a wider audience,” Chaniwa added.

The Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture is slated to deliver the keynote address, while workshops will cover topics such as cultural infrastructure, music distribution, and intellectual property (IP) rights. Networking sessions will also offer emerging artists the chance to connect with established industry professionals.

“The event slots have filled up so quickly to capacity, showing the hunger by artists to learn and develop themselves. This is pushing us to make this platform bigger and better to accommodate more people,” Chaniwa said.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Enterprise Banking, Auxilia Kambasha, emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting artists as part of its broader strategy to help small to medium enterprises (SMEs) thrive.

“To that end, artists both established and emerging are a perfect fit for us to work with as we seek to nurture and grow them into fully fledged businesses and entrepreneurs drawing from their talents,” Kambasha said. “Stanbic Bank organizes financial fitness academies aimed at equipping SMEs with skills to handle their finances, and artists fall perfectly into this category, hence we are fully engaged in this business conference.”

The speaker lineup for the conference features notable local and regional names, including Mantwa Chinoamadi, Creative Director of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in South Africa; Connie Mazani, Artist Manager and Event Producer; Possenti N. Sikosana of Skyz Metro FM; Tanaka Kachara from Scanlen and Holderness; David Molotlhanyi of Channel O South Africa; Prudence Mbofana; and Gus Le Breton from Mlombo Music Festival, among others.

