Harare City Mayor, Jacob Mafume, who is the Vice President of the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA) has urged local authorities to suspend demolitions of disputed settlements and prioritise engagement with affected residents, as pressure mounts for solutions to the country’s growing illegal settlement challenges.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mafume said councils should exercise restraint and engage residents to explore possible solutions before resorting to enforcement measures.

Mafume said the association had received representations from residents’ associations, property owners and land developers over ongoing demolitions and efforts to regularise settlements.

He emphasised that while local authorities have a legal obligation to enforce planning and development regulations, they must discharge their responsibilities in a humane and empathetic manner.

Mafume said ZILGA would seek to mediate between residents and local authorities, facilitating dialogue and finding common ground without undermining the law or interfering with the statutory powers of the Ministry of Local Government.

He also encouraged residents living in irregular settlements to initiate the regularisation process, arguing that those making genuine efforts to resolve outstanding issues should be allowed sufficient time to complete the process, even where previously set deadlines have expired.

“What we want is for you to start the process of regularising. So once you start, if it takes a period of time to regularise, then it takes a period of time,” he said.

ZILGA said its role was to facilitate dialogue between councils and affected communities while helping to identify practical solutions that safeguard residents’ interests and enable local authorities to maintain proper planning and service delivery standards.

The association’s position highlights the need to balance the enforcement of urban planning laws with the protection of residents from the social and economic consequences of demolitions, particularly where disputes over land ownership, allocation and settlement regularisation remain unresolved.