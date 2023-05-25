Women: The Unsung Heroes Of Africa Day

By Julius Chadeba

Africa Day is celebrated annually on May 25th to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963. The OAU was later replaced by the African Union (AU) in 2002. However, Africa Day is more than just a celebration of African unity. It is also a day to remember the sacrifices of the many women who fought for the liberation of Africa from colonialism and apartheid.

Women played a vital role in the liberation struggle. They were the backbone of the resistance movement, providing food, shelter, and medical care to freedom fighters. They also played a key role in organizing protests and boycotts. In some cases, women even took up arms and fought alongside men.

One of the most famous examples of a woman who fought for African liberation is Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Ransome-Kuti was a Nigerian activist who founded the Women’s Trade Union in 1941. She led protests against colonial rule and was arrested and imprisoned on several occasions. Ransome-Kuti was a tireless advocate for women’s rights and is considered one of the founding mothers of the Nigerian independence movement.

Another example of a woman who fought for African liberation is Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Madikizela-Mandela was the wife of Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa. She was a leading figure in the anti-apartheid movement and was imprisoned for 18 months for her activism. Madikizela-Mandela was a symbol of hope and resilience for the South African people during the dark days of apartheid.

The sacrifices of women like Ransome-Kuti and Madikizela-Mandela helped to bring about the liberation of Africa. However, their work is not done. Women continue to face discrimination and inequality in many parts of Africa. On Africa Day, we must remember the contributions of women to the liberation of Africa and recommit ourselves to the fight for gender equality.

In addition to their role in the liberation struggle, women have also played a key role in the development of Africa. They are the majority of farmers in Africa, and they play a vital role in the informal economy. Women are also increasingly involved in politics and government.

On Africa Day, we must celebrate the achievements of women and reaffirm our commitment to gender equality. We must also recognize that there is still much work to be done. Women continue to face discrimination and inequality in many parts of Africa. We must work together to create a more just and equitable society for all Africans.

