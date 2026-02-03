Major Dams Near Full as Water Levels Surge After Rains

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The country’s major dams are on average more than 90% full signalling one of the strongest water storage positions in recent years following sustained rainfall across much of the country.

Figures released by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) show that national dam levels stood at an average of 90.3% capacity as of 2 February 2026 based on data ranked from the largest reservoirs to the smallest.

Several of the country’s key dams are now 100% full including Tugwi-Mukosi , Zimbabwe’s largest inland dam along with Lake Mutirikwi, Zhovhe, Siya, Arcadia, Mtshabezi, Bubi-Lupane, Masembura, Silalabuhwa, Harava and Seke.

Other major reservoirs are also recording high levels. Manyuchi Dam is almost full at 99.5% while Manjirenji stands at 85.6% and Sebakwe at 87.7%.

Manyame and Osborne dams are both above 82% while Lake Chivero which supplies water to Harare, is at 77.7%.

However, Zinwa data also shows a sharp contrast in parts of the country with several dams still holding significantly lower volumes. Insiza Dam is at 52.2%, Mazvikadei at 65.7% while Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema stand at 40.7% and 36.8% respectively.

Further south, Mzingwane Dam is at 36.1%, Mwenje at 23.1%, Inyankuni at 19.8% and Mazowe Dam remains critically low at just 11.2%.

Water authorities say the improved storage levels will boost irrigation, urban water supplies and hydro-electric generation though they continue to urge responsible water use and vigilance in flood-prone areas.