Police Introduce Faster, Local Clearance System for Companies and Institutions

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has introduced a new Local Police Clearance Certificate aimed at improving access to clearance services for local purposes, police authorities have announced.

In a statement police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have commenced the issuance of the Local Police Clearance Certificate formally known as ZRP Form 143 which is identifiable by its yellow colour.

The certificate is strictly for use within Zimbabwe and is intended for companies and organisations requiring local police clearance.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the new certificate forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.

“The introduction of the Local Police Clearance Certificate forms part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, enhance operational efficiency and respond to the needs of the public in accessing police clearance services for local purposes,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He explained that the new local clearance certificate will be issued in the same manner as the International Police Clearance Certificate (ZRP Form 143A) adding that vetted fingerprints will not be released to applicants.

“As such, no vetted fingerprints will be released to the fingerprint bearer. The Local Police Clearance Certificate is strictly for use within Zimbabwe,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi also assured members of the public that the fees for police clearance certificates remain unchanged.

A normal application will cost US$5 and will be processed within seven days, while an urgent application will cost US$10 and will be processed within three days.

Members of the public have been encouraged to visit their nearest police stations for guidance on the application process and advice on the appropriate type of police clearance certificate to apply for.