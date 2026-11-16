Man Jailed for Raping Five-Year-Old Stepdaughter

A 28-year-old man from Gwanda has been sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment after raping his five-year-old stepdaughter.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the offender committed the offence sometime in September 2026 while her mother was away.

“The offender called the victim into the house, removed her undergarments and subsequently raped her,” the NPAZ said.

The authority said later that month while the victim was bathing, her mother noticed a growth on her private parts.

“After attempting to treat it, a severe rash developed around the area, ” said NPAZ.

The victim later disclosed that she had been raped by the offender after her mother took her to Esigondini District Hospital for medical attention.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to the offender’s arrest.