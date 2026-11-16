Turning Crop Waste into Cattle Feed as Mbire Farmers Prepare for Drought

Farmers in drought-prone Mbire District are being encouraged to turn crop residues that would otherwise go to waste into nutritious livestock feed as communities prepare for possible drought-related feed shortages during the 2026/27 agricultural season.

The initiative is part of efforts to protect livestock from the effects of prolonged dry spells by equipping farmers with practical ways of preserving and improving available feed resources before pastures deteriorate.

Under the Welthungerhilfe (WHH) Humanitarian Anticipatory Action (WAHAFA) programme, farmers are receiving training in urea treatment of crop residues with the intervention targeting the preparation of approximately 90 tonnes of treated stover.

The technique involves treating crop remains such as maize, sorghum, groundnuts and pearl millet stalks with urea to improve their nutritional value and make them more digestible for livestock.

For communities in Mbire, where rainfall is often low and unreliable, the intervention offers an opportunity to reduce dependence on natural grazing which becomes increasingly scarce during drought periods.

Cattle are particularly important to rural households, providing draught power, income and a store of wealth.

However, repeated droughts have left farmers struggling to maintain their herds as pasture and water resources decline.

Mbire Agricultural Business Advisory Officer Edith Dutiro said farmers needed to prepare supplementary feed in advance rather than wait until livestock began experiencing the effects of food shortages.

“Through the WAHAFA program local farmers have been able to produce stock feed for their cattle thanks to WHH that has capacitated most of the farmers through trainings and uptake has been impressive.

“We encourage farmers in Mbire to prepare this feed, especially this year as we are facing drought,” Dutiro said.

Urea treatment works by increasing the nitrogen content of crop residues, helping break down some of the fibrous components and improving their digestibility.

The intervention builds on previous drought preparedness efforts in Mbire, where Welthungerhilfe has supported farmers in adopting supplementary livestock feeding practices.

The latest initiative highlights the importance of anticipatory action in addressing climate-related risks, shifting the focus from responding to livestock losses after drought strikes to preparing communities before conditions deteriorate.