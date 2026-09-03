Man Jailed for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 35-year-old Mutare man has been sentenced to an effective 17 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 33-year-old mentally challenged woman.

The Mutare Regional Court heard that the incident occurred on November 15, 2025 when the victim was returning home after visiting a neighbouring village.

According to the prosecution, the accused lured the victim into his house claiming that he wanted to discuss an issue with her before proposing a romantic relationship which she rejected.

“The offender forcibly lifted her, placed her on his bed and threatened to bite her if she screamed. The offender lowered his trousers and raped the victim, initially using protection before continuing without protection,” the prosecution said.

The court heard that the accused subsequently assaulted the victim before locking her inside the room and briefly leaving to fetch water.

“The offender locked the victim in the room, briefly left to fetch water and returned to rape her again,” the prosecution said.

Later that evening, at around 9pm, the accused took the victim towards her homestead but changed direction after finding that her family members were still awake.

He then ordered her to sleep at her uncle’s house where she spent the night outside the kitchen.

The following day, the victim told the incident to a fellow villager who reported the matter to the police, resulting in the accused’s arrest.

“The following day, the victim disclosed the incident to a fellow villager who subsequently reported the matter to the police,” the prosecution said.

The accused was subsequently convicted and sentenced to an effective 17 years’ imprisonment.