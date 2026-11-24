Founder of Spirit Embassy Church, Uebert Angel has been placed on remand after appearing in court facing charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The court granted a State application to bar the publication of the names of the complainant and witnesses on security grounds with the defence consenting to the order.

During proceedings, Angel’s lawyers challenged the circumstances surrounding his arrest alleging that armed police officers stormed the church while he was conducting a service, handcuffed him and took him away without first inviting him to the police station.

The defence argued that the manner of the arrest raised questions about the conduct of the police and called for an investigation into alleged abuse of police powers.

His lawyers also told the court that similar allegations had previously been reported at ZRP Borrowdale in February this year before the complaint was subsequently withdrawn.

The State acknowledged the concerns raised by the defence and indicated that the circumstances surrounding the arrest would be investigated.

However, prosecutors argued that the allegations of police misconduct should be handled by the appropriate constitutional body rather than the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Proceedings were adjourned, with the matter expected to resume this afternoon.

The State is yet to outline its position on bail as the case continues.