Mapeza’s Warriors’ Appointment In Limbo

FC Platinum gaffer, Norman Mapeza’s appointment as the Warriors team coach is under threat after the Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board distanced itself from his appointment.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) recently announced the appointment of Mapeza as the national soccer team coach to take charge of the team during next month’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.

However, in a twist of events, the suspended ZIFA board said any agreements arising under the auspices of the SRC are not legally binding.

“The Board has learnt through various media articles that certain decisions that are a preserve of the ZIFA Board are being taken on behalf of ZIFA. The ZIFA Board would want to inform all stakeholders that any such decisions, contracts or agreements reached under the auspices of ZIFA are null and void ab initio and therefore of no legal effect.

“The ZIFA Board advises stakeholders that anyone who goes into contractual relationship with ZIFA in the absence or without express authority of the legitimate ZIFA Board is doing so at their own risk and that

“ZIFA will not honor any obligation arising out of such agreements even is such are on ZIFA letter heads or purportedly signed by any member of the ZIFA secretariat but without express ZIFA Board authority. Of particular note is the fact that the ZIFA Board has not appointed any National Team Coach neither has it appointed any Acting General Secretary,” said the board

The board maintained that Joseph Mamutse is the substantive Chief Executive Officer of ZIFA and called on the SRC to be calm.

“As mentioned in our previous releases Mr. Mamutse remains the bonafide and substantive CEO of ZIFA but like the ZIFA Board has also been physically precluded from carrying out his lawful duties by the SRC even after an appeal was lodged.

“We urge all stakeholders to be very careful on the agreements they may think they are entering with ZIFA and the risk such may carry in terms of FIFA statutes. Once again, we urge for calmness and sober reflection by those that continue making the terrible blunders before we get to point of no return. There is still time though limited of self correction by those responsible for the mess we are currently in and being perpetuated,” said the ZIFA board