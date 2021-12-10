Chadcombe Robbery A Case of Mistaken Identity: Suspect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the armed robbery which occurred at a Chadcombe house on Monday was a case of mistaken identity after one of the suspects revealed.

Confirming the latest developments national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said the suspect revealed that the target was supposed to be some houses away after an employee hatched a plan for his boss to be robbed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga (21) in connection with the armed robbery incident which occurred at Joseph Nemaisa’s Chadcombe residence on 6th December 2021. Comprehensive Police investigations have revealed that, Nemaisa’s family was a case of wrong target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga had given his accomplices some information on some cash transactions by a Company where he is employed.

“He told his accomplices that the money is kept at his employer’s house in Chadcombe. The employer stays about four to five houses away from Nemaisa’s residence. The attack on Nemaisa’s residence is therefore a case of mistaken identity or target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga was in constant touch with Tariro Gora with a view of having his employer targeted by the armed robbers,” said Ass Comm Nyathi

He said the suspects are now linked to five (5) counts of armed robbery which occurred in Marondera, Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort, Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth more than US$52 300- 00 was stolen.

“Investigations to link the suspects to more other cases are still underway as Police are hunting other suspects and accomplices linked to the gang. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns all criminals that Police has stepped up efforts to pluck them out and bring sanity to all communities. Members of the Public are urged to continue cooperating with the Police on all crime matters.” he said.