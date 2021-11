Magistrate Lazini Ncube has ordered that Mary Mubaiwa-Chiwenga should be detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for further medical examination for 10 days.

The ruling came after state prosecutor Michael Reza made an application that Mubaiwa-Chiwenga be declared as a mentally unfit person and the court should apply the provisions of section 26 of the mental health act.

More Details To Follow