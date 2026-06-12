Driver, Conductor Arrested as Police Probe Deadly Gweru Kombi Inferno

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a commuter omnibus driver and conductor following a tragic fire that claimed the lives of seven schoolchildren in Senga, Gweru as investigations point to the presence of petrol inside the vehicle.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of driver Malcolm Elvis Cook (22) and conductor Trinity Mudhenge (18) who are facing culpable homicide charges in connection with the incident.

The fatal fire occurred on 8 June at Chirandu Business Centre in Senga, Gweru sending shockwaves through the local community and the country at large.

Commissioner Nyathi said investigations had established that the omnibus had collected schoolchildren from various schools before the conductor boarded the vehicle carrying a jerry can containing approximately nine litres of petrol.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of the kombi driver Malcolm Elvis Cook (22) and conductor Trinity Mudhenge (18) for culpable homicide,” said Nyathi.

According to police findings, the container of petrol was placed behind the driver’s seat before the journey began.

“Investigations established that on the day in question, the vehicle had picked up school children from various schools before the conductor boarded the omnibus carrying a jerry can containing approximately nine litres of petrol which was placed behind the driver’s seat,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said a fire later broke out from the area where the fuel container had been placed.

“While the vehicle was travelling along its route, a flame was observed emanating from the area where the fuel container had been placed, resulting in the tragic incident,” Nyathi said.

The fire reportedly occurred about 100 metres from Matongo Primary School premises near Chirandu Business Centre.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the seven victims with Commissioner Nyathi saying the process awaits scientific confirmation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to advise the public that the identities of the seven victims will only be released after DNA examinations have been completed and positive identifications have been made and confirmed,” he said.