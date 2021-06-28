MCAZ Approves Use Of Ivermectin For COVID-19 Treatment

Medicine Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has regularized the use of human formulations of ivermectin for COVID-19 management.

In a statement, MCAZ said they sought approval from the Secretary for Health and Child Care to establish a framework that would provide guidance on the use of ivermectin in COVID-19.

“The authority advised that ivermectin human formulations must only be used in accordance with the developed framework whose objectives are to authorize procurement of quality assured human formulations and to ensure qualified and suitably experienced health providers have access to the human formulations for the management of COVID-19,” read the statement.

Early this year, MCAZ clamped down on the dispensing of ivermectin, a drug used for the treatment of parasitic infections.

MCAZ has since warned against sale and distribution of ivermectin without their permission.

“MCAZ will continue to evaluate any emerging peer reviewed publications or data on the use of ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19. Data retained from use o ivermectin will be be critical in monitoring safety and efficacy within the Zimbabwean population,” further noted MCAZ.