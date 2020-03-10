MDC Remembers Iconic Tsvangirai On His Birthday

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has today remembered their founding leader and former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Morgan Tsvangirai who would have turned 68 today.

Various party organs and members showered words of praise to Tsvangirai who died on the 14th of February 2018.

The MDC youth wing described Tsvangirai as a doyen of democracy in post independent Zimbabwe.

“On this day 68 years back a hero was born, Morgan Tsvangirai, the doyen of democracy, the father of democracy in post independent Zimbabwe. A man who lived a humble life of service and sacrifice epitomizing the struggle for a new Zimbabwe which would be anchored on rule of law and an end to misrule by ZANU PF,” reads a statement from the Youth Assembly.

“Morgan Tsvangirai was a dedicated leader and a selfless cadre who initiated the journey for the national democratisation agenda in the late 90s having led a life which was dedicated towards uplifting and ensuring collective bargaining for the workers in Zimbabwe through his relentless efforts at ZCTU,” the wing added.

In a eulogy the youth accuse some party members of trying to destroy the party.

“Save (Tsvangirai’s totem) we have some misguided elements who have derailed from the party position and think they can use your name in cahoots with ZANU PF to perpetuate their agenda to destroy the party.

“As the MDC Youth Assembly we would want to state it very clearly that ,this party will not have any leadership determined by the courts or by any rogue elements who masquerade as the Tsvangirai legacy torch bearers to such demonic extends of taking traditional healers to Humanikwa graveside yet when Morgan Tsvangirai was still alive the same were rebellious more than four times making headlines but now they want to be more Tsvangirai than the party and the people you left in the party who stood by you in turmoil and in tenacity,” the youths added.

One of Tsvangirai’s sons Richard took to social media and posted the message below;

“On this day 10 March, 68 years ago in Gutu Lydia Zvaipa and Dzingirai Chibwe welcomed their 1st born child. The couple named him Morgan, who later died 23 days before his 66th birthday. May his soul continue to rest in peace” wrote Richard.

Prince Ndoda, an MDC supporter paid tribute to the veteran trade unionist saying he was a clear cut above the rest.

“Mr. President, My President, Our President you were second to none. Ndangariro zvinorwadzakupfuura fungidziro makatisiira basa guru. We miss you. Rest in Power Save,” Ndoda said.