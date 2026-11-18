Chivi Central legislator Exavia Mawoneke has warned that the country’s growing dependence on foreign-owned technology platforms could expose critical government systems to cyberattacks and operational disruptions, calling for the development of locally controlled digital infrastructure.

He told Parliament that the recent widespread disruption of Microsoft 365 services had exposed vulnerabilities in Zimbabwe’s digital systems raising concerns about the country’s ability to maintain essential operations when foreign technology providers experience outages.

He said government departments, businesses and public institutions that rely on the platform had reportedly experienced interruptions, despite general internet connectivity remaining available.

“While the general internet remained functional, the collapse of these centralised productivity tools effectively paralysed our administrative and economic activity,” Mawoneke said.

The legislator argued that the incident highlighted the risks of entrusting essential government communications, financial administration and other critical services to a limited number of foreign technology companies.

He warned that Zimbabwe had little direct control over the external infrastructure, security updates and operational systems supporting many of its digital services.

Mawoneke said such dependence could leave the country vulnerable to technical failures, cyberattacks and security breaches particularly where sensitive national information is involved.

“We cannot rely on the goodwill or uptime of external private corporations to guarantee the security of our State,” he told Parliament.

To address the risks, Mawoneke urged the government to accelerate the development of sovereign cloud infrastructure hosted within Zimbabwe.

He said sensitive government information and critical communications should be stored on locally controlled systems to ensure that essential public services remain operational during disruptions to international platforms.

He also proposed establishing a dedicated digital security taskforce to audit government institutions and assess their dependence on foreign-owned software and technology providers.

The legislator said digital infrastructure should be treated as a national security asset, requiring the same level of protection afforded to the country’s physical borders.

Mawoneke further called for reforms to government procurement policies to promote technology diversification and prevent public institutions from becoming overly dependent on individual service providers.

He said government departments should maintain alternative systems that can be activated when their primary digital platforms become unavailable.

He also advocated for a national cyber defence doctrine requiring institutions handling critical national information to maintain local backup facilities and air-gapped systems.

Such systems, which operate separately from external networks, could help essential institutions continue functioning during cyber emergencies or major disruptions to foreign-hosted cloud services.

Mawoneke called on Parliament to direct the relevant portfolio committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Zimbabwe’s dependence on foreign digital platforms.

He said the inquiry should establish the extent of the country’s technological vulnerabilities and recommend measures to strengthen digital sovereignty, protect sensitive information and improve the resilience of critical public services.

“A nation that cannot operate its own infrastructure during a crisis is a nation that has not yet secured its independence,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing global concerns about cybersecurity, data protection and the strategic importance of controlling critical digital infrastructure.