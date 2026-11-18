Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje has been appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Egypt in a new round of diplomatic appointments announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Rugeje is among nine individuals appointed to represent Zimbabwe in various countries, including China, Belgium, Italy, Sweden, Türkiye, Rwanda, Namibia and Botswana.

The appointments were announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana in a social media post.

Rugeje, a former senior military commander will take up the diplomatic assignment in Egypt as Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen its bilateral relations with countries across Africa, Europe and Asia.

Other appointments include Helliate Rushwaya who has been named ambassador to Rwanda while Henry Batiraishe Mukonoweshuko will serve as ambassador and permanent representative to Belgium.

Kumbirai Taremba has been appointed ambassador to Italy with Lihlonolo Dube taking up the post in Sweden.

Livit Mugejo will represent Zimbabwe in Türkiye while Mqabuko Spencer Dube has been appointed ambassador to China.

Pearson Tapiwa Chigiji will serve as ambassador to Namibia while Petronella Nyagura has been appointed to Botswana.

The appointments cover key diplomatic missions in Africa, Europe and Asia with China and Belgium among the countries where Zimbabwe maintains important economic and diplomatic interests.