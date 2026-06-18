Mnangagwa Declares Deadly Chiredzi Train-Bus Crash a National Disaster

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the fatal train-bus collision in Chiredzi that claimed nine lives a National Disaster paving the way for government assistance to victims’ families and those injured in the tragedy.

The declaration follows a devastating crash at a railway level crossing in Triangle, Chiredzi District, on Tuesday morning when a passenger bus collided with a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) freight train.

Nine people including two children were killed while at least 25 others sustained injuries.

According to preliminary investigations by the NRZ, the bus driver allegedly failed to observe level-crossing regulations requiring motorists to stop and check for approaching trains before proceeding across the railway line.

The collision left the bus extensively damaged with emergency services including police, ambulance crews and firefighters rushing to the scene to rescue trapped passengers and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Announcing the National Disaster declaration, President Mnangagwa expressed condolences to the bereaved families and highlighted the need for improved adherence to road safety regulations.

The move, he said is expected to facilitate support for funeral expenses and medical treatment for survivors.

The NRZ also conveyed its sympathies to the affected families and urged motorists to strictly comply with railway crossing rules to prevent similar tragedies.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has released the names of six of the nine people who died in the horrific accident.

Police identified the deceased as Knowledge Chivava of Section 64, Triangle; Shepard Shumba (18) of Section 64, Triangle; Maria Hlabwani (40) of Nyahombe; Tinashe Mushindi (18) of Section 65, Triangle; Chinguvo Lucia (49) of Mapepa Area; and Learnmore Mutize (2) of Section 63, Triangle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police release the names of six of the nine victims who perished in the accident. They were identified by their next of kin,” national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

He added that the identities of the remaining three victims would be released once the identification process had been completed.

“The names of the other three victims who perished will be released in due course after the victims have been identified by their next of kin,” he said.