Two Mission School Workers Arrested After ECD Learners Drown in Pool Tragedy

Police have arrested two employees at a mission school in Penhalonga, Mutare following the drowning deaths of two Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners in a swimming pool last week.

The suspects, identified as maintenance supervisor Charles Chigwizura (49) and caretaker Andrew Chingono (38) are facing culpable homicide charges in connection with the incident which occurred on June 11.

The victims, aged five and six were identified by their guardians as Devian Andrew Mungazi and Lovemore Tendedziso.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police message on X platform regarding a drowning incident in which two Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners drowned in a swimming pool at a mission school in Penhalonga, Mutare on 11th June 2026,” Nyathi said.

Police said investigations into the tragedy led to the arrest of the two school employees.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a maintenance supervisor, Charles Chigwizura (49) and caretaker, Andrew Chingono (38) for culpable homicide following the incident,” Nyathi said.

The deaths of the two young learners have raised fresh concerns about safety standards at schools and recreational facilities, particularly those catering for young children.

In the wake of the tragedy, police called on school authorities, parents and guardians to ensure that children are protected through adequate supervision and improved safety measures.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges school authorities, parents and guardians to ensure that playgrounds and recreational facilities are adequately secured and constantly monitored to prevent avoidable tragedies,” he said.

Nyathi said learning institutions should take additional precautions around swimming pools and other potentially dangerous facilities.

“Learning institutions should put in place safety measures including fencing of swimming pools, access control systems and deployment of trained personnel to supervise children during recreational activities,” he said.

He also warned that failure to maintain safe environments for children could have serious legal consequences.

“The public is reminded that negligence in maintaining safe environments for children may result in loss of life and criminal liability,” he said.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident are continuing.