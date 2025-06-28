“Money Has No Colour” ZANU PF Youth Leader Buys Job Sikhala’s Book

A book chronicling the life of opposition stalwart and human rights defender, Job Sikhala was bought for US$760 by ruling ZANU PF deputy youths commissioner and president for Africa youths congress, Taurai Kandishaya after he outbid other potential buyers.

The autobiography titled “Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala” highlight not just his own turbulent journey, but also the broader struggle for democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe.

The bids for the book started at US$200.

Kandishaya said he bought the book because money has no color and if it comes nobody will denies it.

“I bought this book because money has no color and if it comes nobody denies it, we know at times we might be called zvigandas but when we bring it no body say we don’t want zvigananda’s money therefore am buying the book for US$750”.

“I encourage you (Sikhala) to reconsider your stance and join ZANU PF. After all, money has no colour even those who speak againstst accumulation of wealth by fellow blacks also need it”.

“I demonstrated to Sikhala that we love to seem him succeding in life for as long as he tores the correct line. Despite the event being attended by Diplomats i stand as the highest bidder at US$750, funded by my sales of sweet potatoes and two sheep’s. This gesture shows that indeed a country is built by its people(NYIKA INOVAKWA NEVENE VAYO) and we welcome everyone”, said Kandishaya.

The ZANU Pf youths leader urged opposition youths to participate in empowerment programs being spearheading by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s led government.

“To all opposition youths out there who are discouraged from partaking in President Mnangagwa’s empowerment initiatives by these opposition leaders, today is an example that they deny you out of jealous and double standards. Job Wiwa Sikhala enjoy the proceeds of goodwill extended to you from me I loved your smile, reminds me of the song Ibvo….Ukaona Mari unotamba”, Kandishaya said.

The book launch held at Sapes Trust in Harare, hosted by renowned academic and publisher Professor Ibbo Mandaza.

Former Botswana President, Ian Khama, who spent part of his schooling years in Bulawayo before Zimbabwe’s independence, has penned the foreword attended the event virtually as guest of honour.

The event also attended by former opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, for Harare East MP, Tendai Biti former Mutasa MP, Regai Tsunga and top lawyers , Thabani Mpofu and Munyaradzi Gwisai.

Sikhala, nicknamed “Wiwa” after slain Nigerian environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, is widely known for his fearless opposition to government repression.

Like his namesake, Sikhala has long spoken out against injustice, corruption, and political violence in Zimbabwe a cause that has led to his arrest 67 times without conviction, according to his legal team.

A founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formed in 1999 under the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Sikhala has served as MP for St. Mary’s and later Zengeza West, where he was deputy national chairman. He also formed his own breakaway faction, MDC99, before returning to the mainstream opposition.

Now the chairperson of the National Democratic Working Group, a civic movement, Sikhala remains a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Sikhala’s memoir details his decades-long activism and the harrowing experience of being arrested in June 2022 for protesting the grisly murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali, whose mutilated body was found outside Harare.

He was detained for an unprecedented 595 days in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison during which time he was subjected to solitary confinement, shackling in leg irons.

He was eventually convicted of inciting public violence and handed a suspended two-year sentence, before being released on 30 January 2024 after paying a fine for obstruction of justice.

The international community, including Amnesty International, condemned Sikhala’s imprisonment as politically motivated and a gross violation of human rights.

The organisation campaigned vigorously for his unconditional release and the dropping of all charges.

Sikhala’s book is expected to serve as both a personal testimony and a political commentary on Zimbabwe’s post-independence journey a tale of perseverance, resistance, and the ongoing fight for justice.

The launch marks a significant moment in Zimbabwe’s political history, offering rare insight into the life of a man who, despite systemic persecution, remains defiant in his call for a freer and more democratic nation.