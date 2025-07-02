Youth Group Defends Tagwirei Amid Political Attacks

The Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) has come out strongly in defence of prominent businessman Reginald Kuda Tagwirei, denouncing what it describes as a “desperate smear campaign” orchestrated by former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Tendai Biti.

In a press statement issued Wednesday by ZYAP President Tonderai Chidawa, the group accused the two opposition figures of launching baseless attacks on Tagwirei in an attempt to regain political relevance. Chidawa described the criticism as an “orchestrated effort to undermine a national asset” and derail Zimbabwe’s march toward Vision 2030.

“Tagwirei stands as a towering figure of entrepreneurial grit, inspiring countless rural youths with his practical guidance on building sustainable businesses,” said Chidawa.

He claimed the businessman had played a significant role in community empowerment through business mentorship and developmental initiatives, achievements ZYAP believes contrast sharply with what it calls the “political stagnation and division” left behind by Kasukuwere and Biti.

The youth group further argued that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s endorsement of Tagwirei’s contributions to national development is proof of his alignment with government priorities.

Chidawa also dismissed speculation that Tagwirei harbours political ambitions, saying the businessman is focused on economic transformation rather than power.

ZYAP also took aim at Kasukuwere’s record while in government, referring to him as the “Pope of Corruption,” and accused both him and Biti of hypocrisy.

“These attacks are not about accountability but a desperate bid to tarnish a man whose success exposes their irrelevance,” the statement read.

The group warned that such political mudslinging distracts from the real challenges facing Zimbabweans—namely, economic hardships and high unemployment—issues they say opposition leaders have failed to address meaningfully.

ZYAP urged politicians to stop personal attacks and instead contribute constructively to national development. “Zimbabwe needs unity and forward momentum, not petty vendettas from those clinging to a fading past,” said Chidawa.