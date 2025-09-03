MPs Tear into ZINARA over Corruption and Tollgate Scandals

Members of Parliament have lashed out at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) after a damning Auditor-General’s report exposed serious financial leakages, corruption risks and weak accountability systems.

The Public Accounts Committee report tabled in Parliament revealed that ZINARA improperly released 11 overloaded trucks with unpaid fees amounting to ZWG 10.1 million.

The report alleged possible collusion between officials and truck operators.

Hurungwe East lawmaker Chenjerai Kangausaru warned that the scandal reflected systemic rot.

“If ever there was a litmus test for institutional accountability in our country, then ZINARA stands at the epicentre of that test,” he told the House.

The report also flagged rampant tollgate evasions particularly at Dema where commuter omnibuses and mushikashika drivers routinely tailgate to avoid payment.

Despite penalties of up to ten times the normal fee MPs said revenue losses continued to cripple road maintenance.

Gokwe Central legislator Daveson Masvisvi said the financial leakages were taking a toll on the rehabilitation.

“These leakages are estimated to cost the nation millions annually, directly undermining our capacity to maintain and rehabilitate critical road infrastructure,” said Masvisvi

Lawmakers demanded urgent reforms, including relocating tollgates away from residential areas, installing digital tolling systems with surveillance technology, and prosecuting corrupt officials.

The revelations come as Zimbabwe struggles to finance its crumbling road network, a critical component of the government’s National Development Strategy 1. The country is a key transit hub for Southern Africa, but MPs warned that poor revenue collection threatens trade and economic growth.

Shamva South legislator Joseph Mapiki urged the adoption of weighbridge technology and digital systems to cut corruption.

“We need to support computerisation and technological advancements because this takes away corruption.” Mapiki said.