Youth Back Green Safe Spaces Motion After Parliament Debate

Young people from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Denmark and Spain have backed a proposal for cities to create and protect green spaces to help communities cope with climate change and extreme heat.

The proposal was debated during a mock parliamentary session in Zimbabwe last Friday as part of the Co-Creating Green Safe Spaces (CGSS) Youth Exchange.

The 28 participants first toured the National Assembly and Senate where parliamentary staff explained the roles of the two chambers, the law-making process and the composition of Parliament.

They were also briefed on the requirements for becoming a Member of Parliament and asked questions about youth participation and social inclusion in parliamentary processes.

The motion before the young people called for every city to build and protect green safe spaces including public parks and community gardens.

Those supporting the motion argued that such spaces were becoming increasingly important as temperatures rise.

“Building green safe spaces—like public parks and community gardens—is not a luxury; it is a shield,” the proposing team said.

But opponents questioned whether cities with limited resources could afford to prioritise new green spaces over essential infrastructure.

“If a city has to choose between building a new park or fixing a broken water treatment plant so people have clean drinking water, water must come first,” the opposing side argued.

The speaker called for a balance between environmental protection and other urgent public needs suggesting that fruit trees could be planted around existing schools and clinics while governments continued to invest in water, food security and electricity.

After hearing both sides, the participants voted in favour of the motion.

One participant said the initial security checks at Parliament had been daunting but praised parliamentary staff for being “very friendly and informative”.

The opportunity to sit in the rooms where laws are debated was also described as a highlight, particularly the participants’ “commitment everyone had to debate on the topic of sustainability”.

The group later visited a local agroecology farm, where they learnt about plant propagation, technology and how customer demand influences production.

One participant said they were impressed by the farm’s efforts to serve both Zimbabwean and Chinese customers while reducing waste.

“The clear communication with the people they serve is something that I’d like to see more of at home,” the participant said.

The programme also included a tour and shopping trip in Harare, giving participants an opportunity to experience local food and culture.

One participant recalled eating sadza in Zimbabwe after first trying the traditional dish during an intercultural gathering in Spain.

“The local food has been delicious,” the participant said.

The youth exchange is being hosted by the Rural Enterprise Trust of Zimbabwe (RETZ) in partnership with organisations from Malawi, Denmark and Spain.

The Youth Agenda Trust and Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust are also participating in the programme.

The exchange is being implemented under the Erasmus+ Capacity Building initiative, co-funded by the European Union and the Danish Youth Council and runs until 30 September.