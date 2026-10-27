MSD Warns of Thunderstorms, Hailstorms

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of thunderstorms, possible hailstorms and heavy rains across Zimbabwe this week, urging the public to take precautionary measures against lightning strikes, flash floods and strong winds.

In a weather advisory issued in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection on Monday, the MSD said the storms would begin in the southern and western parts of the country before spreading to the northern and eastern provinces by Thursday.

The department said thunderstorms were expected from Tuesday afternoon, October 27, in Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Midlands, Masvingo and the southern parts of Manicaland.

The weather system is expected to move northwards on Wednesday, October 28, affecting Harare Metropolitan Province, northern parts of Manicaland and all Mashonaland provinces through Thursday, October 29.

Some areas may experience localised heavy downpours, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, near rivers and in urban centres.

The MSD urged members of the public to exercise caution during the storms and seek shelter indoors when lightning occurs.

“When lightning flashes, go inside a house or building,” the advisory said.

Residents were warned against seeking shelter under trees or standing near tall poles and other exposed objects during thunderstorms.

The public was also advised to postpone journeys where possible and avoid sailing during stormy conditions.

The department warned that the anticipated rainfall could affect agricultural production, particularly crops at the grain-filling and maturity stages.

Continued wet conditions could compromise grain quality and create favourable conditions for fungal diseases, the advisory said.

Farmers were urged to provide livestock with adequate shelter, bedding and feed to protect them from adverse weather conditions.

The authorities also called on communities to guard against possible waterborne disease outbreaks by ensuring that drinking water is clean and safe.

Households were encouraged to repair damaged rooftops, secure loose objects and trim overhanging branches to minimise potential damage from strong winds.

The MSD urged the public to remain alert to weather updates through its official communication platforms and follow safety instructions issued by the Department of Civil Protection.