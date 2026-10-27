Epworth Woman Jailed for 20 years for Strangling Partner Over Sadza Demand

An Epworth woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering her partner by strangling him with his jacket hood during a domestic dispute over food.

Charlotte Choto (39) was convicted of murder with constructive intent in aggravating circumstances by High Court judge Justice Catherine Bachi Mzawazi who dismissed her claim that she had acted in self-defence.

The court heard that the incident occurred on December 27 last year when Choto’s partner, Jehu Rubaba returned home drunk and demanded to be served sadza after finding his family eating rice and chicken.

The demand sparked an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation in the couple’s bedroom.

Choto strangled Rubaba using the hood of his jacket and continued assaulting him after he had collapsed, the court heard.

In passing sentence, Justice Mzawazi said the continued strangulation and further attacks on a helpless victim aggravated the offence.

The judge acknowledged that Choto was a first-time offender and had expressed remorse but said the seriousness of the crime warranted a lengthy prison term.

Choto will now serve 20 years behind bars for the killing.