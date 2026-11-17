By Meshia Mambo

Zimbabwe must increase investment in youth financing, vocational training and entrepreneurship to harness the economic potential of its young population, Deputy Youth Minister Kudakwashe Mupamhanga has told international investors.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Investment Roundtable in London, Mupamhanga said young people who account for more than 60 per cent of Zimbabwe’s population should be viewed as a critical economic resource rather than a demographic challenge.

He called for increased access to finance and skills development arguing that empowering young people could accelerate economic growth and create opportunities for businesses.

“Youth empowerment, vocational training and financial inclusion are critical drivers of Zimbabwe’s economic transformation,” he said.

Mupamhanga outlined several government initiatives aimed at positioning young people to participate in the country’s development including the modernisation and expansion of more than 140 public vocational training centres across the country’s 10 provinces.

He also highlighted the role of Empowerbank which provides financial support to young entrepreneurs saying the institution needed greater capitalisation through equity investment, wholesale credit facilities, blended finance and credit guarantee mechanisms.

Another priority, he said, was strengthening the Zimbabwe Youth Council to establish a digital registry of youth-owned businesses and connect them to major supply chains.

The government also wants to establish regional youth enterprise incubation hubs while incorporating apprenticeships, skills transfer and youth-owned businesses into major infrastructure projects.

The proposals formed part of Zimbabwe’s broader efforts to attract international investment while ensuring that young people benefit from economic development.

The roundtable, hosted by Financial Markets Indaba (FMI), brought together senior government officials, international investors, financial institutions, strategic partners and members of the Zimbabwean diaspora.

Its focus included mobilising international capital for infrastructure development, housing and municipal modernisation alongside initiatives to promote youth employment, vocational training and entrepreneurship.

FMI director Tichaona Chisungo said the engagement was intended to connect Zimbabwe’s development priorities with international financing, technical expertise and strategic partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the potential contribution of Zimbabweans living abroad through investment, technology transfer and access to international professional and business networks.

For Mupamhanga, unlocking the country’s demographic dividend will depend on whether young people can access the capital, skills and opportunities needed to establish sustainable businesses and participate meaningfully in the economy.